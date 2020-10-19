Christopher Ziska Museum Educator, Lawrence Hall of Science, UC Berkeley Chris has spent the last year working at The Lawrence Hall of Science as one of their Museum Educators. Whether it is teaching dry ice investigations in the hall or instructing online summer camps, he loves to help students connect with science much like he did as a child. Prior to working at LHS, Chris had 7 years of experience teaching environmental education to students around the country in different National Parks; most notably, he spent the last few years with Naturebridge in Olympic National Park and Yosemite National Park. Chris believes that the best way to get students to appreciate and practice environmental stewardship is through repeated positive experiences in nature, and he has spent his entire career trying to achieve that. His undergraduate degree is from Ohio Wesleyan University with a B.A in Zoology and his graduate degree is an M.A. in Biology from Miami University.