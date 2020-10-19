Reyna Hamilton
Manager, School Programs, Lawrence Hall of Science, UC Berkeley Reyna Hamilton has spent the last 9 years of her 25 year career in informal education at UC Berkeley’s Lawrence Hall of Science. She is currently the Manager of School Programs, overseeing a team of educators that provide hands-on science instruction to thousands of students yearly. Before her work with The Lawrence, Reyna spent 15 years working in the out-of-school time field directing middle school afterschool programs and state-funded child development centers in diverse communities throughout Solano and Yolo County. During this time, she has also worked with several out-of-school time agencies to support informal educators as they worked to develop and grow in their practice. It is at this intersection of her passions – child/youth development, working with diverse communities, supporting educators, and science-learning that has driven the direction of her career. Reyna graduated from California State University, Sacramento with a B.A in Liberal Arts with a science concentration.
