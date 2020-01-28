Science Lecture February 15 – Moon landing night

Imagine being at Mission Control on the night of the Moon Landing? Or being a guest on the Johnny Carson Tonight Show introducing the Space Shuttle to the American people? Imagine NASA asking you to spy on it’s leading Shuttle contractor only later to be spied upon by the KGB? Imagine being personal and professional friends with astronauts only to see them perish before your eyes in spacecraft you helped build? Imagine writing an expose about the dangerous shortcomings of NASA that becomes the subject of Congressional oversight? And imagine taking on the hierarchy of NASA, Congress and the White House in a desperate fight to save the U.S. Space Shuttle from being retired and carted off to museums before its time? These are just some of the experiences of NASA insider and visionary Dr. Lawrence Kuznetz, author, UC Berkeley professor, spacesuit designer and 40 year space program veteran.