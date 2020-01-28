Science Lecture February 15 – Moon landing night

Moonlanding night – a personal story shaped by a dream and a passion.
with Dr. Lawrence Kuznetz
Saturday February 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM
131 Campbell Hall, UC Berkeley
Campbell Hall is on Upper campus. If coming by BART, allow 15-20 minutes to walk up the hill from our usual venues. Seating is limited, arrive early for a good seat. Accessible parking spaces are available on University Drive near Campbell Hall.
Lawrence Kuznetz
Dr. Lawrence Kuznetz’ long career with NASA spanned the Apollo, Skylab, space shuttle and international space station programs, during which he was on Console at mission control, helped build the first space shuttle Columbia, was a life science manager for the shuttle and ISS human research program, and pioneered the hypernet paradigm, a new methodology in STEM education. He has authored 6 books, including a novel, a spacesuit users manual for kids from 9 to 90 and a nonfiction and has published over 20 papers in peer reviewed journals on topics ranging from automatic control of human thermal comfort in spacesuits, the existence and stability of water on Mars, and the hunt for life on Mars He has 8 US patents and is currently designing a Mars spacesuit.
