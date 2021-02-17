Leveraging the Quantum Realm: How Small Physics Solves Big Problems Thursday, March 18th | 12:00 – 1:30 PM

Dr. Sara Mouradian Ion Trap Group Department of Physics UC Berkeley Dr. Kasra Nowrouzi Advanced Quantum Testbed Computational Research Division Berkeley Lab

Dr. Sara Mouradian is a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley working to engineer quantum systems. She’s particularly interested in the technologies which will allow us to increase the size and complexity of these systems. Sara studied at MIT in Boston before moving to the Bay Area. In her spare time she enjoys cooking and exploring all of the beauty California has to offer.

Dr. Kasra Nowrouzi is the Quantum Hardware Lead at the Advanced Quantum Testbed, Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, where he is engaged in research and development efforts in a multidisciplinary team to build and use full-stack experimental platforms for Superconducting Quantum Computing experiments. Prior to joining the AQT, he researched phase-retrieval X-ray microscopy at the Advanced Light Source synchrotron facility at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, where he built a world-leading X-ray microscope.

Brought to you by UC Berkeley’s Science at Cal and Berkeley Lab’s Government & Community Relations Office, “Midday Science Cafe” is a new virtual series that highlights compelling and complementary scientific research from both institutions. Grab your lunch and join us for some great science and discussion; questions are encouraged! This webinar will be recorded. If you require captioning to access a pre-recorded event, please contact Dione Rossiter at scienceatcal@berkeley.edu. Please expect 7-10 days for captioning to be provided.

What does the world look like on the smallest scales? In this Midday Science Cafe, you’ll hear from two scientists conducting experiments in the quantum world to quickly tackle problems on a real-world scale — problems that would otherwise take centuries to solve! We’ll hear from Dr. Sara Mouradian who will introduce what makes the quantum world different from the world we live in and how researchers build quantum technologies by trapping atoms and controlling them with lasers. Dr. Kasra Nowrouzi will discuss the approach at the Advanced Quantum Testbed at Berkeley Lab, where researchers design and build quantum computer systems to function in environments colder than outer space.