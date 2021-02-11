The Power and Beauty of Geometry and Symmetry
Wednesday, February 24th | 6 – 7 PM
Dr. Carlo H. Séquin
Department of Electrical Engineering
and Computer Sciences
UC BerkeleyCome with us as we leave the world of natural objects and go behind the scenes of human-made structures. In this talk, Dr. Carlo H. Séquin will introduce the concept of “mathematical seeing,” provide a glimpse into the 4th dimension, and discuss abstract sculptures inspired by mathematics, some of which can be found on the UC Berkeley campus.
Dr. Carlo H. Séquin has been a professor in the EECS department at UC Berkeley since 1977. His teaching and research have focused on computer-aided modeling and design. For the last three decades his work has been focused on computer graphics, geometric modeling, mathematical visualizations, and on the development of computer-aided design (CAD) tools for circuit designers, mechanical engineers, and architects. He has actively participated in the design of four buildings on the Berkeley campus. In collaboration with a few sculptors of abstract geometric art, Séquin has found yet another domain where the use of CAD tools can enhance creative output.
