Our sun is, on average, 93 million miles away, and yet it is so powerful that you cannot look directly at it. What do we really know about this object at the center of our solar system? Science at Cal and The Lawrence Hall of Science have teamed up to create this virtual event featuring both UC Berkeley scientists and The Lawrence Hall of Science educators. Join us online to learn more about our sun in a live conversation with Dr. Phyllis Whittlesey, a space scientist who studies the sun at UC Berkeley and who has been interested in space since she was a young child! We’ll tackle a variety of hot questions from how do we study the sun to what have we learned from it.