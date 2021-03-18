Dr. Charles Marshall was an undergraduate at the Australian National University, did his graduate work at the University of Chicago, and an NIH postdoc at Indiana University. He then spent eight years in Earth and Space Sciences at UCLA, becoming tenured after 2 years. This was followed by 10 years in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology, Earth and Planetary Sciences, and the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University. He has been at Cal now for 11 wonderful years. He has received an NSF National Young Investigator Award, the Paleontological Society’s Schuchert Award, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. He serves as a Trustee and President of the California Academy of Sciences, on the Board of the Berkeley Geochronology Center, and on the Board of Reviewing Editors for Science. He is an unusual paleontologist with training in mathematics, the physical sciences, geology, and organismal and molecular biology. His broad research interests center on understanding the nature of evolutionary innovation and extinction, where his work often involves epistemological innovation. He enjoys teaching, including a previous course on dinosaurs and, at Cal, a co-taught course on Origins: from the Big Bang to the emergence of humans.