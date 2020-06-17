Midday Science Cafe – Clearing the air

What chemicals make up the air around us and how does human activity influence the composition of the air we breathe? Learn how atmospheric scientists measure air quality and why understanding pollution levels at the neighborhood level is important to keeping everyone in our community safe and healthy. Also hear about the West Oakland Community Air Quality Study, a project to measure air pollution at the neighborhood scale where 100 custom-built, low-cost black carbon (BC)—or soot—sensors were deployed outside of community members’ homes and businesses for a period of 100 days. This network was the densest of its kind in a single city and found that spatiotemporal patterns in black carbon concentrations were driven by truck activity within the community. Through meaningful partnerships between researchers and key community stakeholders, this collaborative effort created an actionable dataset that advances both science and advocacy goals. The Berkeley research team will soon deploy a similar network throughout Richmond as part of a broader Community Air Protection Program monitoring effort (AB 617).