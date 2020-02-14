Science Lecture March 21 – Geometry and Symmetry

The Power and beauty of geometry and symmetry
with Prof. Carlo H. Séquin
Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM
100 Genetics and Plant Biology, UC Berkeley
In this talk, we will leave the world of natural objects and look at the science of man-made artifacts and systems. Prof. Séquin will introduce the notion of “mathematical seeing” and clarify the concept of “symmetry,” and will discuss regular polyhedra, like the Platonic solids, including a glimpse into the 4th dimension. The presentation will conclude with a description of some abstract geometrical sculptures (some of which can be found on our campus) and which were inspired by mathematical visualization models.
Carlo H. Séquin Carlo H. Séquin has been a professor in the EECS department at UC Berkeley since 1977. His teaching and research have focused on computer-aided modeling and design. For the last three decades his work has been focused on computer graphics, geometric modeling, mathematical visualizations, and on the development of computer-aided design (CAD) tools for circuit designers, mechanical engineers, and architects. He has actively participated in the design of four buildings on the Berkeley campus. In collaboration with a few sculptors of abstract geometric art, Séquin has found yet another domain where the use of CAD tools can enhance creative output.
