Science Lectures

Science Lecture March 21 – Geometry and Symmetry

by |
Science at Cal Lecture Series

The Power and beauty of geometry and symmetry

with Prof. Carlo H. Séquin

Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM
100 Genetics and Plant Biology, UC Berkeley
In this talk, we will leave the world of natural objects and look at the science of man-made artifacts and systems.  Prof. Séquin will introduce the notion of “mathematical seeing” and clarify the concept of “symmetry,” and will discuss regular polyhedra, like the Platonic solids, including a glimpse into the 4th dimension.  The presentation will conclude with a description of some abstract geometrical sculptures (some of which can be found on our campus) and which were inspired by mathematical visualization models.
Art, science & mathematics of symmetry

The art, science and math of symmetry

Prof. Carlo H. Séquin

Carlo H. Séquin Carlo H. Séquin has been a professor in the EECS department at UC Berkeley since 1977. His teaching and research have focused on computer-aided modeling and design. For the last three decades his work has been focused on computer graphics, geometric modeling, mathematical visualizations, and on the development of computer-aided design (CAD) tools for circuit designers, mechanical engineers, and architects. He has actively participated in the design of four buildings on the Berkeley campus. In collaboration with a few sculptors of abstract geometric art, Séquin has found yet another domain where the use of CAD tools can enhance creative output.  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *