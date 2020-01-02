Jan 18 Lecture – The Hidden World of Vibrations

As humans, our appreciation of the natural world is tied to our senses and the sights, sounds, and smells we experience. Recent scientific research however has shown just how limited this viewpoint is. The majority of life on earth use sights, sounds, and smells that are imperceptible to humans and with the help of technology, researchers have finally started to open up this hidden world. In this talk, Dr. Elias will discuss some of the research at UC Berkeley detailing the hidden world of vibrations and what it has shown us about animal biodiversity, the impacts of the environment, and animal evolution in general.