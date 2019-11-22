Grounds for Science – The Dark Matter of Physics Rap

The Dark Matter of Physics Rap

with Thomas Mittiga

Friday, December 6, 2019

7:00 PM at Hip Hop Juice Box

3960 Adeline St, Emeryville

Rap is the language of the youth. Science is a way to expand truth. As the Genius of the Wu Tang Clan, GZA’s plan is to band his two muses through his new music. Enter: mad-sure to shatter the chatter that science-songs couldn’t be sadder. In this talk you’ll find the science behind the brilliant mind that writes the rhymes.