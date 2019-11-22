Uncategorized

Grounds for Science – The Dark Matter of Physics Rap

by |

Grounds for Science at the Juice Box

The Dark Matter of Physics Rap

with Thomas Mittiga

Friday, December 6, 2019
7:00 PM at Hip Hop Juice Box
3960 Adeline St, Emeryville
  Rap is the language of the youth. Science is a way to expand truth. As the Genius of the Wu Tang Clan, GZA’s plan is to band his two muses through his new music. Enter Dark Matter: mad-sure to shatter the chatter that science-songs couldn’t be sadder. In this talk you’ll find the science behind the brilliant mind that writes the rhymes.
GZA - Dark Matter album

GZA - Dark matter album

Thomas Mittaga

Thomas Mittiga

Thomas Mittiga Annealed in the great furnaces of New York, this specimen exhibits a peculiar luster and versatility matched by the eclectic physics at the cusp of Atomic and Condensed Matter. Thomas Mittiga currently works on the diamond nanomagnetometry experiment at Berkeley.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *