Grounds for Science – The Dark Matter of Physics Rap

The Dark Matter of Physics Rap
with Thomas Mittiga
Friday, December 6, 2019
7:00 PM at Hip Hop Juice Box
3960 Adeline St, EmeryvilleRap is the language of the youth. Science is a way to expand truth. As the Genius of the Wu Tang Clan, GZA’s plan is to band his two muses through his new music. Enter Dark Matter: mad-sure to shatter the chatter that science-songs couldn’t be sadder. In this talk you’ll find the science behind the brilliant mind that writes the rhymes.
Thomas Mittiga Annealed in the great furnaces of New York, this specimen exhibits a peculiar luster and versatility matched by the eclectic physics at the cusp of Atomic and Condensed Matter. Thomas Mittiga currently works on the diamond nanomagnetometry experiment at Berkeley.
Leave a Reply