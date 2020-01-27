Grounds for Science – Bridging the Gap

Robin D. Lόpez (He/Him/His): Born in Oakland and raised in Richmond, CA, his academic and research background are invested locally with respects to his upbringings. He previously studied at Contra Costa College(ASc), San Francisco State University(BSc), and San José State University(MSc). Currently, he is pursuing a Ph.D. in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley, with a focus in Ecosystem Sciences. Professionally, he has been working at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory since 2012 as a Research Associate. Such pursuits were not without obstacles though – which has served as motivation for outreach and advocacy in marginalized communities. Robin enjoys approaching science through creative means, whether it be photography, music, or writing.