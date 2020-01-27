Grounds for Science – Bridging the Gap

Bridging the Gap: Hip-Hop & Earth Science
with Robin D. Lopez
Friday, February 7, 2020
Doors at 6:30, Talk 7:00 PM
at Hip Hop Juice Box
3960 Adeline St, Emeryville
Science has enabled countless innovations and inspiring moments. However, often the excitement of world-class scientific endeavors seldom permeates beyond the walls of the ivory tower. Equal efforts are necessary within science communication to inspire diverse demographics who are fully capable of catalyzing change. Robin will highlight how he’s challenging the status quo of both science communication and representation via the universal language of music to inspire curiosities of our environments. Come learn how we all truly rock in this world as scientists!
Robin D. Lόpez (He/Him/His): Born in Oakland and raised in Richmond, CA, his academic and research background are invested locally with respects to his upbringings. He previously studied at Contra Costa College(ASc), San Francisco State University(BSc), and San José State University(MSc). Currently, he is pursuing a Ph.D. in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at UC Berkeley, with a focus in Ecosystem Sciences. Professionally, he has been working at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory since 2012 as a Research Associate. Such pursuits were not without obstacles though – which has served as motivation for outreach and advocacy in marginalized communities. Robin enjoys approaching science through creative means, whether it be photography, music, or writing.
