Allegra Mayer is a PhD Candidate in the Department of Environmental Science, Policy & Management at UC Berkeley, advised by Professor Whendee Silver. She is also a Graduate Research Scholar at Lawrence Livermore National Lab, working with Dr. Karis McFarlane at the Center for Accelerator Mass Spectrometry. She is generally interested in the balance of biogeochemical fluxes of carbon at the soil-atmosphere interface. Her research has examined mechanisms and overall potential for carbon sequestration in soil at all scales, from global to molecular scale, with the motivation of understanding how managing landscapes can contribute to negative emissions and climate change mitigation. Her interest in soil carbon cycling stemmed from her undergraduate research in geochemistry at Northwestern, which led to a research fellowship on soil carbon persistence at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Germany. She hopes to continue working on solutions-focused science throughout her career.