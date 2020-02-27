Grounds for Science – Genetically modify food

Daniel Westcott is currently a fourth year graduate student in the Plant and Microbial Biology PhD program at UC Berkeley. He studies photosynthesis in the Niyogi lab with an emphasis on structural organization of the sites of photosynthesis.

He studies this process in the unicellular alga Chromochloris zofingiensis. This alga is glucose-responsive and shuts down photosynthesis when fed with glucose (with some caveats). Bonus, it is super colorful.

Daniel uses molecular biology tools to build knowledge on these topics. Cloning, super-res microscopy, lipidomics & TLC, DNA/RNA sequencing, and of course CRISPR.