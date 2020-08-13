Every year the U.S. consumes one fifth of the world’s energy, or the energetic equivalent of 1 cubic kilometer of coal. Dr. Sean Lubner will talk about what we use this energy for, why it is increasingly necessary for us to be able to store portions of this energy for minutes to days, and ways to improve energy storage technologies. Dr. Lilia Xie will share how she is leveraging modern nanotechnology to identify and develop novel materials that can enable better, more efficient batteries for everything from the cell phone in your pocket to grid-scale energy storage systems.​