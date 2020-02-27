East Bay Science Cafe March 12 – CRISPR

Dr. Megan Hochstrasser is the science communications manager for the Innovative Genomics Institute (IGI), a research partnership between UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, and the Gladstone Institutes, dedicated to improving and applying genome editing to solve major world problems. Megan has a B.A. in Biology from Brown University and received her Ph.D. from Jennifer Doudna’s lab at UC Berkeley in 2016, where she studied mechanisms of CRISPR immunity in bacteria.

She joined the IGI in September 2016, hoping to bridge the gap between researchers and the public. Megan manages the IGI’s online presence and develops educational resources and programs, spearheading everything from mobile app development to community event planning. She regularly gives talks to students, teachers, scientists, journalists, physicians, and more. As a CRISPR expert and professional science communicator, Megan brings diverse audiences into the conversation about genome editing.