Vetri Velan is a PhD candidate in Physics at UC Berkeley, studying the use of liquid noble elements (helium and xenon) for the detection of dark matter. One of the experiments he works on is the Large Underground Xenon experiment, which was located a mile underground in the Black Hills of South Dakota, in what used to be the deepest gold mine on the continent. (Listen to his presentation to learn why!) Although suiting up for the 10-minute ride down the mineshaft is fun, he also enjoys working at UC Berkeley and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, where he develops new detector technologies and works to optimize existing detectors. Aside from physics, Vetri is passionate about science policy. He advocates for inclusion of scientific knowledge to guide public policy and for equitable structures within which science can be done. Some issues that he has worked on include taxation of graduate students, federal research funding, and genetically-engineered agricultural policy. In his free time, Vetri enjoys listening to podcasts, exploring the Bay Area, and reminiscing about pizza from his home state of New Jersey.