Understanding the Nature of Dark Energy Thursday, February 18th | 12pm – 1:30pm

Dr. Claire Poppett Research Physicist Space Sciences Lab UC Berkeley Dr. Emmanuel Schaan Chamberlain Postdoctoral Fellow Berkeley Lab

Dr. Claire Poppett is a researcher in astrophysics at the UC Berkeley Space Sciences Laboratory who specializes in Astronomical Instrumentation. She is particularly motivated to research and develop new technical solutions that are necessary to build the next generation of astronomical instruments. Claire studied at Durham University in the UK before moving to Berkeley, CA. In her spare time she enjoys hiking, climbing, and any other activity that involves being outside, especially when it includes being with her two young children.

Dr. Emmanuel Schaan is a researcher in astrophysics at Berkeley Lab. As a cosmologist, he studies the composition and history of the Universe, by analyzing data from large telescopes in the US, Chile and space. His goal is to learn about the nature of dark matter, dark energy and the masses of the neutrinos by using the Universe as a laboratory. His work focuses on the cosmic microwave background, the earliest light visible after the Big Bang, and the large-scale distribution of galaxies. Emmanuel grew up in Paris, France before moving to Princeton, NJ and Berkeley, CA. He loves sailing, tinkering, electronics and DIY projects. Besides being technically a professional astrophysicist, he is also an aspiring amateur astronomer. More here: https://eschaan.lbl.gov/home

Brought to you by UC Berkeley’s Science at Cal and Berkeley Lab’s Government & Community Relations Office, “Midday Science Cafe” is a new virtual series that highlights compelling and complementary scientific research from both institutions. Grab your lunch and join us for some great science and discussion; questions are encouraged! This webinar will be recorded. If you require captioning to access a pre-recorded event, please contact Dione Rossiter at scienceatcal@berkeley.edu. Please expect 7-10 days for captioning to be provided.

68% of the universe is made up of dark energy. We can’t see it, so how do we study it? In this Midday Science Cafe, you’ll hear from two researchers on a quest to understand the properties of dark energy and how to measure it. Dr. Emmanuel Schaan will discuss gravitational lensing, the deflection of light by mass that helps scientists understand the properties of dark energy. Dr. Claire Poppett will explain how a powerful instrument — the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI) — has embarked on an ambitious survey to explore the nature of dark energy by studying light emitted from celestial bodies.