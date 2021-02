is a researcher in astrophysics at Berkeley Lab. As a cosmologist, he studies the composition and history of the Universe, by analyzing data from large telescopes in the US, Chile and space. His goal is to learn about the nature of dark matter, dark energy and the masses of the neutrinos by using the Universe as a laboratory. His work focuses on the cosmic microwave background, the earliest light visible after the Big Bang, and the large-scale distribution of galaxies. Emmanuel grew up in Paris, France before moving to Princeton, NJ and Berkeley, CA. He loves sailing, tinkering, electronics and DIY projects. Besides being technically a professional astrophysicist, he is also an aspiring amateur astronomer. More here: https://eschaan.lbl.gov/home