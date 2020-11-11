Dr. Melissa Roth is an interdisciplinary physiologist and ecologist studying photosynthetic organisms, symbiosis and global change. She is interested in how the environment shapes life, in life that shapes the environment. Her research seeks to understand how dynamic abiotic factors such as light, temperature, and nutrients affect organisms and their biology. Melissa leads a small group at UC Berkeley that focuses on how algae sense, respond and adapt to a changing environment with applications towards using algae for sustainable development of bioproducts and biofuels. Her group uses a variety of approaches from molecular biology to laboratory experiments to field studies to investigate ecological factors and provide solutions to mitigate environmental problems. Melissa is a two-time US National Academy of Sciences Kavli Frontiers of Science Fellow. Melissa loves being immersed in nature, adventuring with her family, and experiencing the world through the eyes of her kids.