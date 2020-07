In recent years, wildfires in the western United States have occurred with increasing frequency and scale, in part due to prolonged periods of drought, elevated temperatures, and high fuel loads in fire-suppressed forests. Many of these fires occur in forested mountainous watersheds like the Sierra Nevada, which provide 60-90% of the developed water supply for California, creating a critical nexus between water and fire from a management perspective. However, there is much uncertainty about how wildfires impact the water supply in the Golden State. Learn how researchers are leveraging high-performance computing to simulate watershed dynamics and develop a predictive understanding of the influence of wildfire on water availability, and how a wildfire management strategy implemented in one watershed has been shown to increase water yields, improve landscape diversity, and decrease risk of catastrophic wildfires. Register here.