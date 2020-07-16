Dr. Fadji Zaouna Maina is a Postdoctoral Fellow at Berkeley Lab. She received her Ph.D. in Hydrology in 2016 from the University of Strasbourg (France). Before joining the Lab, Fadji had been working on the development of mathematical models to address water resources issues in France and Italy. At Berkeley Lab, Fadji uses high-performance computing and remote-sensing methods to understand the impacts of climate extremes and wildfires on water resources. She aims to provide a scientific basis that enables better understanding of how water resources will respond to extreme events, such as wildfire and drought, which may be increasing with climate change. Fadji was included in the Forbes Magazine’s 30 Under 30 list in 2020.