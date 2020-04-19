Science Adventure - Cal Week

Science Adventure

Cal Day, UC Berkeley’s one-day open house has been cancelled due to recent events. If you are a newly admitted student, please join us, we’ve got great things in store for you in a more virtual format. Cal Week begins on Saturday, April 18th and will continue through Friday, April 24th. https://admit.berkeley.edu/events.

Cal Day

Cal Day – now Cal Week!

Berkeley Seismology Lab

The Berkeley Seismological Laboratory conducts essential research on earthquakes and solid earth processes while collecting and delivering high quality geophysical data.We provide robust and real-time earthquake and hazard information on Northern California earthquakes, in collaboration with our partners.We enable the broad consumption of earthquake information by the general public while educating and training students at all levels.

In this video, Dr. Angela Chung discusses the difference between magnitude and intensity. If that’s not enough, there’s also dinosaurs. Happy viewing!

Berkeley Seismo Lab videos webpage

Build your own seismograph with stuff you have around the house!

Today we’re vlogging about emergency kits – it’s easy to make one for your home or office!

Science At Home: Chromatography

Ciencia en Casa: ADN

Science At Home: Gas

Archaeology Research Center

Lawrence Hall of Science

Botanical Garden

Berkeley Engineers and Mentors

