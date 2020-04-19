Science Adventure - Cal Week

Cal Day, UC Berkeley’s one-day open house has been cancelled due to recent events. If you are a newly admitted student, please join us, we’ve got great things in store for you in a more virtual format. Cal Week begins on Saturday, April 18th and will continue through Friday, April 24th. https://admit.berkeley.edu/events.
The Berkeley Seismological Laboratory conducts essential research on earthquakes and solid earth processes while collecting and delivering high quality geophysical data.We provide robust and real-time earthquake and hazard information on Northern California earthquakes, in collaboration with our partners.We enable the broad consumption of earthquake information by the general public while educating and training students at all levels.
